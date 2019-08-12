SBI SO recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 77 jobs, salary up to Rs 41 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Monday – August 12 is the last date to apply for recruitment at the post of specialist cadre officer (SO) including deputy general manager (DGM), SME credit analyst, a credit analyst with the State Bank of India (SBI). Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

Applications of candidates with relevant experience and education will be shortlisted and called for interview. Final merit list will be released after the interview. These candidates will be selected after document verification.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 77

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning) – 1

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist) – 11

SME Credit Analyst (Structuring) – 4

SME Credit Analyst – 10

Credit Analyst (level III) – 30

Credit Analyst (level II) – 20

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management) – 1

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-right

Step 3: Click on Apply for SO or DGM link under ‘latest notification’ section

Step 4: Register using personal details, create log-in

Step 5: Log-in using a registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 750; for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of DGM, the candidates will be hired at a salary of Rs 41 lakh. For the post of SME credit analyst, the annual package is of Rs 18 lakh followed by credit analyst who will earn Rs 15 lakh.

