SBI SO recruitment 2019: Interview dates released, check details

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview dates for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2019. Candidates who have cleared the examination, can check their interview schedule from the official website-sbi.co.in

The online test was conducted on October 20, 2019 for posts number 1-24 and for rest, the selected candidates will be directly called for the interview round. The interview dates for the selected candidates has been released on the official website along with their roll numbers.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Steps to check interview dates

Step 1: Visit the official website-sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Careers’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: Check for ‘Specialist cadre regular recruitment’ under ‘Latest announcements section’

Step 5: A PDF containing roll numbers and the date of interview will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check for your name and keep a print out for future reference.

For posts 1 to 24, the interview will have 30 per cent weightage. For posts 25 to 35, interview round will hold 100 marks and merit list for the final selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. The finally recruited candidates will be offered a job on a regular basis.

