SBI SO recruitment 2019: Apply for 579 posts, salary up to Rs 99 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) is closing application forms for the specialist officers’ (SO) post. A total of 579 posts across several designations are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at sbi.co.in before June 12, 2019.

Candidates will be selected for the tenure of five years including the probation period. Shortlisted applications will be called for document verification and interview after which final merit will be released.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Documents needed

Brief Resume (DOC or DOCX or PDF)

ID Proof (PDF)

Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)

Experience certificates (PDF)

Form-16 (PDF)

Recent Photograph

Signature

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the top-right of the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment of specialist cadre wealth officer..’ link under ‘latest notification’

Step 4: Click on register, fill details and submit

Step 5: Use the registered id to log-in

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of head (product, investment and research) candidates will be hired for a salary between R 80 to Rs 99.62 lakhs. For the post of Central research team, candidates will get a salary between Rs 25 to Rs 45 lakh. The relationship managers will get a salary of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. For team lead, candidates will get Rs 10 to Rs 28 lakh.

A customer relationship executive will get Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh while the zonal head will get Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. Central operation team support and risk and compliance officers will get a salary between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 to Rs 27 lakh per annum, respectively.

