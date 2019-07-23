SBI SO recruitment 2019: Apply for 21 posts, salary upto Rs 41 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). The process for online registration of application and payment of fees ends on August 12. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites — bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.

Advertising

Candidates are required to upload all required documents which include their resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc. The shortlisting and interview will be provisional without verification of documents.

SBI is recruiting for the role of SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist). If you have the skillset and want to join the SBI family, apply now. To know more, visit https://t.co/MxZqeSdD23#SBI #StateBankofIndia #WeAreHiring #Recruitment pic.twitter.com/E2CRMkdEPw — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 23, 2019

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management): 1 post

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning): 1 post

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist): 11 posts

SME Credit Analyst (Structuring): 4 posts

SME Credit Analyst: 10 posts

Credit Analyst: 30 posts

Credit Analyst: 20 posts

The above posts are meant for candidates having years of experience. For the deputy general manager (asset-liability management), a total of 15 years of experience with banks/ financial institutions / regulatory bodies is needed. Out of above, a minimum of five years’ of experience in ALM with banks/ financial institutions /regulatory bodies et al is needed.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Work experience: Candidates must have a minimum of 15 years of work experience. For the post based educational qualification, please check the official notification

Advertising

Education: Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in a relevant field with minimum 55 per cent marks. For the post of faculty marketing and marketing executive, an MBA degree is required

Age: The candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For all faculty posts the salary is between the range of Rs 15 to Rs 41 lakh per annum.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image at the top-right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ under ‘recruitment of specialist cadre officers’ under the ‘latest announcements’ section

Step 4: Click on ‘new registrations’

Step 5: Fill in details and register

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.