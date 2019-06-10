SBI SO recruitment 2019: Applications closing for 65 jobs, salary up to Rs 15 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the post of specialist cadre officer (SO). The application process for the same is closing and the last date to apply is June 12 (Wednesday), however, candidates can print their application form till July 12. Interested can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

Advertising

A total of 65 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The shortlisted applications will be called for interview, thereafter, a final selection list will be released.

Read| SBI PO exam analysis: Cut-off to be over 60 marks, check section-wise analysis

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 65

Bank medial officer – 56

Manager Analyst – 6Advisor for fraud management – 3

Read| EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply for 280 assistant section officers posts, salary over Rs 48,000

Advertising

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of a medical officer, the applicant should have at least an MBBS degree with five years of work experience or those with a postgraduate degree with three years of experience. For the post of Manager analyst and advisor, candidates with five years of relevant experience can apply.

Age: For the post of BMO, the upper age limit is 35 years. For the post of manager analyst, candidates should be at least 27 years of age and the upper age limit is 35 years. For the post of advisor for fraud management candidates below the age of 63 can apply

Read| From RBI, Ministries to Lok Sabha: List of top government internships and how to apply

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the top-right of the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment of specialist cadre officer..’ link under ‘latest notification’

Step 4: Click on register, fill details and submit

Step 5: Use the registered id to log-in

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of BMO, candidates will get a salary between the range of Rs 13.30 lakh to 15.25 lakh. For Manager analyst, candidates will get Rs salary up to Rs 51,490. For the post of advisor, candidates will get Rs 50,000 in addition to Rs 25,000 as an additional expense.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.