SBI SO 2019 application process begins, salary up to Rs 10 lakh: How to apply

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of specialist officers (SO) at its official website, sbi.co.in. The application process has begun from October 15 and will conclude on November 6. A total of 66 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will be hired on a three-year contract.

While the last date of applying and submitting fee is November 6, however, candidates can print their application till November 30. The aspirants will be shortlisted based on their application form and will be called directly for the interview round. Selected candidates are likely to be placed in Mumbai, however, they can be transferred elsewhere as well.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 66

Manager (marketing-real estate and housing) – 1

Manager (builder relations) – 2

Manager (product development and research) – 2

Manager (risk management – IBG) – 2

Manager (credit analyst – IBG) – 2

Senior special executive compliance – 1

SSE financial institution correspondent relation – 1

SSE strategy TMG – 1

SSE – FEMA compliance – 1

Executive FI and MM – 21

Senior executive – 8

Manager any time channels – 1

Manager analyst – FI – 3

deputy manager – 5

Manager analyst – 7

Senior executive (retail banking) – 9

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘recruitment of specialist cadre officer on regular/contractual basis’

Step 3: A link will open, click on it, click on ‘apply online’ in a sub-category

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’, fill personal details and verify

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill the form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment and submit

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as their application fee, reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of manager, candidates will get up to Rs 51,490 per month along with allowances. For the post of SSE, candidates will get up to Rs 20 lakh except for the post of SSE correspondent for which the salary is Rs 15 lakh per annum. For the post of executive and senior executive posts (social and CSR), candidates will get Rs 6 and 10 lakh per annum. For the post of senior executive banking, the salary will be up to Rs 16 lakh.

