SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application form released, salary up to Rs 15 lakh; check how to apply

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment exam for the post of specialist cadre officers (SO). The application process is open and will conclude on June 12, 2019. The procedure to pay the fee will also end on June 12, however, candidates can take a print out of their form till Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

A total of 65 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The posts on the offer include bank medical officer (BMO), manager analyst, and advisor for fraud management. The application forms will be shortlisted and selected candidates will have to appear for an interview round based on which a merit list will be created and the final selection will be done.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: For the post of BMO, the applicant should be younger than 35 years and for the post of advisor anyone below the age of 63 years can apply. The date of calculating age will be calculated as on March 31, 2019 for these posts. For the post of manager analyst, candidates should be at least 27 years old but younger than 35 years old. For the post of manager analyst, the age will be calculated as on April 20, 2019.

Education: For the post of BMO, candidates should have at least an MBBS degree, for manger’s post a CA or MBA or PGDM (finance) or equivalent qualification is required. For the post of advisor, candidates should be a retired IPS or state police or cyber crime or handled any vigilance.

Work experience: For the post of BMO, candidates with a graduate degree in medicine (MBBS) should have at least five years of work experience while those with PG degree should have three years’ of works experience as a general practitioner. The date of calculating experience is March 31, 2019.

For the post fo advisor, one should have a minimum of five years of work experience in conducting an investigation or supervising work and for the manager analyst, candidates with five years of experience can apply.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ image at the top-right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ under ‘recruitment of specialist cadre officers’ under the ‘latest announcements’ section

Step 4: Click on ‘new registrations’

Step 5: Fill in details and register

Step 6: USe registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 750. For reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of BMO, candidates will get a CTC between Rs 13.30 to Rs 15.25 lakh. For the management post, candidates will get Rs 51,490 as a monthly salary and those recruited at the post of advisor, selected candidates will get a monthly pay of Rs 50,000 and administrative expenses of Rs 25,000.

