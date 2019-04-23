Toggle Menu
SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application closing soon, salary up to Rs 18 lakhhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/sbi-so-recruitment-2019-application-closing-soon-salary-up-to-rs-18-lakh-sbi-co-in-5689592/

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application closing soon, salary up to Rs 18 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Selected candidates will be hired at an annual salary of Rs15 lakh (fixed) plus Rs 3 lakh (variable) with an annual increment from 5%-10%.

sbi, sbi so, specialist level jobs, so recruitment, sbi so recruitment, sbi so from, sbi so form online, sbi.co.in, bank jobs, bank SO jobs, bank jobs, govt jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari exam
SBI recruitment 2019: Apply at sbi.co.in

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of specialist cadre officer (SO) at the State Bank of India (SBI) is closing on April 25, 2019. Interested candidates can still apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

Selected candidates will be hired at a three-year contract which is further renewable for two years. A total of four vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will be shortlisted based on interview.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

sbi, sbi so, specialist level jobs, so recruitment, sbi so recruitment, sbi so from, sbi so form online, sbi.co.in, bank jobs, bank SO jobs, bank jobs, govt jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari exam

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Documents required

Brief Resume (DOC or DOCX)
ID Proof (PDF)
Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)
Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)
Experience certificates (PDF)
E-receipt for fee payment
Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC Candidates)
Form-16/IT Return as on 31.03.2019, current Salary slip, etc.
Recent photograph
Signature

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Careers’ icon
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘Recruitment of specialist cadre officer..’ under ‘latest announcement’
Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details and submit
Step 6: Log-in using registration number
Step 7: Fill form, upload documents
Step 8: Make payment

Advertising

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 759 for reserved category candidates it is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at an annual salary of Rs15 lakh (fixed) plus Rs 3 lakh (variable) with an annual increment from 5%-10%.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UPPSC recruitment 2019: Registration closing for computer operator, programmer jobs; salary upto Rs 1 lakh
2 RRB withdraws notified vacant posts, cites change of work pattern
3 SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Notification, application, syllabus, paper pattern, pay scale, fee