SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application closing soon, salary up to Rs 18 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of specialist cadre officer (SO) at the State Bank of India (SBI) is closing on April 25, 2019. Interested candidates can still apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

Advertising

Selected candidates will be hired at a three-year contract which is further renewable for two years. A total of four vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will be shortlisted based on interview.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Documents required

Brief Resume (DOC or DOCX)

ID Proof (PDF)

Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)

Experience certificates (PDF)

E-receipt for fee payment

Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC Candidates)

Form-16/IT Return as on 31.03.2019, current Salary slip, etc.

Recent photograph

Signature

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Careers’ icon

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Recruitment of specialist cadre officer..’ under ‘latest announcement’

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details and submit

Step 6: Log-in using registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

Advertising

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 759 for reserved category candidates it is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at an annual salary of Rs15 lakh (fixed) plus Rs 3 lakh (variable) with an annual increment from 5%-10%.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.