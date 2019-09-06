SBI SO application form 2019 released, salary up to Rs 48 lakh

SBI SO application form 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released an online application form for the post of specialist cadre officers (SO) at its official website, sbi.co.in. The application process starts today – September 6 and will conclude by September 22. A total of four vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to submit applications. Only shortlisted applications will be called for interview. The job will be based in Mumbai. Candidates will be hired on a three-year contract which is extendable up to two years.

SBI SO application form 2019: Vacancy details

Chief Marketing Officer – 1

Deputy Vice President – 1

Assistant Vice President – 1

Senior Executive – 1

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘careers’ in the top-right corner

Step 3: A scrolling link for specialist officer jobs will be there, click on it

Step 4: Click on apply now

Step 5: Register by filling basic details

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of CMO, the salary will be up to Rs 48 lakh and for the post of deputy vice president, the salary will be up to Rs 23 lakh. For the post of senior executive and AVP, the salary will be Rs 15 and Rs 19 lakh respectively.

