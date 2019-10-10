SBI SO admit card 2019 released: Here’s how to download

SBI SO admit card 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- sbi.co.in. The SBI SO examination will be conducted on October 20, 2019.

A total of 477 vacancies are advertised by the SBI last month. For the post of junior manager, the salary is up to Rs 42,020 while for the post of middle manager scale II and III, the salary will be up to Rs 45,95- and Rs 51,490 respectively. The senior manager grade IV will be paid up to Rs 59,170.

SBI SO call letter 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, click on the SO admit card download announcement

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for recruitment exams. The online test will be conducted on October 20 as per the official notice for 24 posts while for rest, the selected candidates will be directedly called for the interview round. Those finally recruited will be offered job on a regular basis.