SBI SO recruitment 2018 for 38 posts: Apply at sbi.co.in

SBI SO recruitment 2018: State Bank of India has extended the registration date for the specialist cadre officer (SO) examination, notification of which was released last month. Candidates can apply for the post till December 15. Earlier, the last date for online application was December 6, 2019.

The advertisement of 38 vacancies for specialist cadre officer in the various department of State Bank of India. Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the careers section of the State Bank of India. They need to first visit the official website — sbi.co.in.

SBI SO recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

— Vice President (Sector Specialist) – Sector wise positions is total 3 (road-1, power-1, oil and gas-1.)

— Assistant Vice President (Sector Specialist) – Sector wise is 7 positions: Road-2, Power-2, Oil & Gas-2, Iron & Steel-1

— Manager (Sector Specialist)- Sector wise position is total-11): Road-3, Power-3, Oil & Gas-2, Metal-1, Iron & Steel-1, Textile-1

The aspirants have to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience et al).

Selection process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview for all post. Besides, there will be a demo session on a given topic after interviewing for the post of Faculty SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education) / SBICB, Hyderabad (Mkt.) & SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/ Risk Management/ International Banking).

Merit List: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.