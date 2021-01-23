SBI SCO admit card released, steps to download

SBI SCO admit card 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the admit card for the specialist cadre officers (SCO) at its official website, sbi.co.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 1. Those who clear the test will be directly called for an interview. The admit card has details of the venue and exam rules to be followed.

The final merit list will be calculated by considering marks scored by each candidate in the written test and interview round. While the written test consists of 70 per cent of the marks, the interview will amount to 30 per cent weightage. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks, preference will be given to the elder candidate.

SBI SCO admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers link at the top right

Step 3: Click on call letter link under SCO vacancy details

Step 4: You will be redirected to the new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will be available, download

It is mandatory to bring the admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes. The bank, at various stages, may capture IRIS Scan/ thumb impression of the candidate in digital format for verification of genuineness of the candidates, as per the official notice.