SBi, RPSC, BPSC — List of government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to utilise their weekends to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with an ongoing registration process.

Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

BPSC 68th CCE 2022

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today started the registration process for the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE). A total of 281 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 77 vacant posts are reserved for women candidates. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on February 12, as per the official schedule.

Last date to apply: December 20.

Where to apply: bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar CSBC Recruitment 2022

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar is inviting applications for the posts of prohibition constables. For the post of constable, candidates should have passed class 12 on or before January 1, 2022 The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years to be eligible for application.

Last date to apply: December 14

Where to apply: csbc.bih.nic.in

RPSC Food Security Officer Recruitment

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Food Safety Officer. There are a total of 179 non-TSP vacancies, three Sahariya vacancies and 18 TSP vacancies. The aspirant must have working knowledge of Hindi and the culture of Rajasthan.

Last date to apply: November 30

Where to apply: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

SBI pecialist cadre officer recruitment

The State Bank of India recently invited applications for the post of specialist cadre officer on regular basis and contractual basis. The applications are available for a total of 65 posts. There are a total of 55 vacancies for the post of manager (credit analyst) in the middle management grade scale 3. The minimum age for appointment is 25 years and the maximum age is 35 years.

Last date to apply:

Where to apply: sbi.co.in

Rajasthan RSMSSB community health officers recruitment

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has invited applications for the post of Community Health Officer. A total of 3071 posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive. The aspirants should have a BSc in Community Health, Nurse (GNM or BSc), Ayurveda practitioner (BAMS) from a recognised institute.

Last date to apply: December 7

Where to apply: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Department of Posts recruitment

Advertisement

The Department of Posts recently announced 188 vacancies against various posts under sports quota for Gujarat postal circle. The posts for which the vacancies are open are Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff. The tentative date for the provisional list of shortlisted candidates is December 6.

Last date to apply: November 27

Where to apply: dopsportsrecruitment.in