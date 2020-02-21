SBI releases waiting list for clerk recruitment 2019

SBI clerk recruitment 2019: The pay scale will be around Rs 25,000 per month SBI clerk recruitment 2019: The pay scale will be around Rs 25,000 per month

SBI clerk recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the waiting list of candidates for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The candidates can check their names by visiting the website- sbi.co.in. The final result was earlier announced on October 30, 2019.

A waiting list of up to 50 per cent of vacancies has also been maintained. Candidates will be released from this waitlist on a quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only. This waiting list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the final result.

SBI clerk, junior associate final result 2019: How to check waiting list

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘careers’ in the top-right

Step 3: Click on ‘waiting list’ under ‘junior associate recruitment’ in the ‘latest notification’ bar

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your roll number

The newly appointed junior associates will be on probation for a minimum period of six months. The candidates will be in the pay scale of around Rs 25,000 per month.

