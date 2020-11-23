SBI releases hall ticket for circle based officer exam, how to download

SBI circle based officer recruitment exam will be held on November 28. Representational image/ file

SBI circle based officer recruitment exam 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for recruitment examinations for the post of circle-based officer. The candidates who will appear in the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets through the websites- bank.sbi/careers, or sbi.co.in.

The recruitment exam will be held on November 28. Those who clear the exam will be called for the interview round. As per the official notification released earlier, a total of 3,850 candidates will be hired through this recruitment exams.

SBI circle based officer exam: How to download

Step 1: Visit the websites- bank.sbi/careers, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The number of candidates shortlisted for interview will be three times the number of vacancies, as per the rules. Selection will be made based on state-wise and category-wise merit list. The maximum marks for an interview will be 100. The candidate will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview for being considered for final selection.

As per the official notification released earlier, a total of 3,850 candidates will be hired through this recruitment exams. On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as circle-based officers (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of six months. Selected candidates will be hired in the scale of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020, as per the official notice.

