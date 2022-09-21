SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 5000 junior associate posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India is inviting applications for more than 5000 junior associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies till September 27, at the official SBI website-sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023, as per the official notification.

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step1: Go to the official website-sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Tap on the NEW REGISTRATION button displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your basic details such as name, contact number, email id, address etc. and tap on the save button.

Step 4: Now, upload the required documents and press submit.

Step 5: Fill your educational and professional qualification details.

Step 6: Tap on the preview tab to check the entire application before final submission.

Step 7: Once verified, tap on the final submit button and click on the payment tab to deposit the fee.

Step 8: After depositing the fee press submit.

Step 9: Download and take a print out of your registration form for further use.

Advertisement

The applicants must fall in between the age of 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022, whereas the educational qualification required for application is graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before November 30.

General and OBC category candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates will be appointed based on online tests consisting of preliminary and main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.