scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 5000 junior associate posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can register for these vacancies till September 27, at the official SBI website-sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2022, sbi.co.in, SBI Junior Associate Vacancies 2022, How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022, Government Jobs, How to register for SBI Recruitment 2022SBI Recruitment 2022: The applicants must fall in between the age of 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022 to apply for the job posts. (Representational image/unsplash.com)

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India is inviting applications for more than 5000 junior associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies till September 27, at the official SBI website-sbi.co.in.

Read |SBI, FCI, DRDO and more: List of government jobs to apply this week

The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023, as per the official notification.

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

Step1: Go to the official website-sbi.co.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Step 2: Tap on the NEW REGISTRATION button displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your basic details such as name, contact number, email id, address etc. and tap on the save button.

Step 4: Now, upload the required documents and press submit.

Step 5: Fill your educational and professional qualification details.

Step 6: Tap on the preview tab to check the entire application before final submission.

Step 7: Once verified, tap on the final submit button and click on the payment tab to deposit the fee.

Step 8: After depositing the fee press submit.

Step 9: Download and take a print out of your registration form for further use.

Advertisement

The applicants must fall in between the age of 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022, whereas the educational qualification required for application is graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before November 30. 

Also Read |LIC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for CTO, CDO, CISO posts

General and OBC category candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates will be appointed based on online tests consisting of preliminary and main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:43:17 pm
Next Story

Amrita Arora calls Kareena Kapoor ‘eternal pouter’ as she sends her birthday wishes. See here

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement