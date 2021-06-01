SBI Clerk, Junior Associate recruitment exam for 5000 posts postponed

The State Bank of India has deferred the preliminary examination for the post of Junior Associates (Customer support and sales). The SBI Clerk exam was scheduled to be held in June, however it is postponed till further notice due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recruitment drive was to be held to fill up over 5000 vacancies. The selection procedure will be done in online mode. Only candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam. To be able to crack the exam, the aspirant will have to secure minimum cut-off marks in each of the phases in order to get selected for the post. There will be no sectional cut-off.

The prelims exam will carry objective type or MCQ questions of 100 marks. The questions will be divided into three categories- 30 questions of the English language, 35 questions of numerical ability, and reasoning ability each. The candidates will be allowed one hour to complete the test.

Selected candidates will be offered a pay scale between Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920, whereas starting basic pay would be Rs 19,900.