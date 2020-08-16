SBI recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for circle-based officer posts, check pay scale

Apply at sbi.co.in. Representational image/ file

SBI recruitment 2020: The application process for the circle-based officer posts in the State Bank of India (SBI) will be closed on Sunday, August 16. There are around 3,850 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the website- bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in.

The vacancies are for the Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Maharashtra circle. Selected candidates will be posted in the circle of state for whose vacancy they are selected. Candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the state for which he/ she has applied/ opted. The merit list will be drawn state-wise, category wise.

SBI recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicants need to have at least a graduate-level degree. Candidates should have a mark sheet or certificate of having studied the local language of the state they are applying for at the level of class 10 or 12.

Age: The upper age is capped at 30 years. The age will be calculated as on August 1. SC/ ST candidates will have an age relaxation of five years. For OBC, the same is three years and for PWD the age relaxation is 10 years. For PwD candidates in the OBC category, the relaxation is 12 and PWD SC, ST the upper age is relaxed by 15 more years. For the ex-servicemen category, the age is relaxed by five years.

Work experience: Candidates should have relevant work experience of two years as on August 1 in any commercial or rural bank.

Selection process: While the selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. However, the bank reserves the right to conduct a written examination. The details will be shared later.

Candidates will be selected for a fee between Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates will also get DA, HRA, lease rental, CCA, medical and other allowances and perquisites as per rules

