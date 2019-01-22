SBI recruitment 2019 for senior executives posts: Registration begins, know how to apply

SBI recruitment: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of senior executives. The application process has started and the last day to submit the application online is February 11, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website — sbi.co.in.
A total of 31 posts will be filled through the selection process. Based on the application process, candidates will be called for interview round based on which a merit list will be created.
SBI senior executive recruitment: Important dates
Online registration begins – January 22
Registration closes – February 11
Last date to print application form – February 25
Online fee payment – January 22 to February 11
SBI senior executive recruitment: Documents required
Resume (doc)
ID proof (PDF)
Proof of date of birth (PDF)
Educational certificates (PDF)
Experience certificates (PDF)
E-receipt for fee payment
Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC Candidates)
PWD Certificate
Form-16/IT Return as on 31.03.2018, current salary slip, etc.
Recent photograph and signature
SBI senior executive recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’
Step 3: On the new page, under the latest announcement section, find ‘Recruitment of senior executive (credit review) on contractual basis’
Step 4: In link click on, ‘apply now’ link
Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’ create a user id
Step 6: Use the user id to log-in
Step 7: Fill form, upload documents
Step 8: Make payment