Hiring in SBI: Apply for 39 Deputy Manager posts at sbi.co.in

SBI recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification on its official website inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of deputy manager internal audit. The candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in. Online registrations will close on December 28, 2018.

The candidates should possess a chartered accountancy (CA) degree from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The candidates should be between the age bracket of 21 to 35 years to be eligible for the 39 posts advertised by the public sector bank.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 39

Name of the post:

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit)

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should possess a Chartered Accountancy (CA) degree from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India with a minimum one year experience working in Chartered Accountant firm.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years of age. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per government regulations.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the online written test and interview.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, while Rs 100 for SC/ ST category.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, sbi.co.in/careers on or before December 28, 2018.

Important dates:

Last date to submit online application: December 28

Call letter: January 5 (Expected)

Written examination: January 27, 2019.

SBI in its latest notification has asked the candidates to check their roll numbers online on the official website – sbi.co.in. No letters will be sent by SBI. The notice was released in wake of fake call letters being received by many candidates.

