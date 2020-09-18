SBI postdoctoral research fellowship 2020, stipend worth Rs 1 lakh

SBI postdoctoral fellowships: Apply at sbi.co.in (File)

SBI postdoctoral research fellowship 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for postdoctoral research fellowships at its official website, sbi.co.in. The application process has started on September 18 and will be open until October 8. Candidates can send a hard copy of online applications to the SBI, CRPD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai till October 15. A total of five vacancies are to be filled through this process.

The applications will be shortlisted followed by an interview and presentation round. Selected candidates will be hired on a two-year contract basis. The candidates are expected to work at SBI, Kolkata, however, they can be placed anywhere.

SBI postdoctoral research fellowship 2020: Eligibility

Applicants should have a PhD in banking, finance, IT, economics, or related to the BFSI sector. Candidates should have a minimum of three years’ post-qualification work experience in teaching or research work. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. The age will be calculated as on June 31.

Read | Bank of India recruitment 2020: Apply for 214 vacant posts, salary up to 59,000

SBI postdoctoral research fellowship 2020: Stipend

Selected candidates will get a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh, subject to deduction of TDS as applicable. Further, one-time endowment of Rs 2-5 lakh can be awarded to the fellow at the end of two years in case of exemplary research performance or international publications in reputed journals based on an assessment of the performance review committee, as per the official notice.

SBI postdoctoral research fellowship 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Reserved category candidates including SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

SBI postdoctoral research fellowship 2020: How to apply

Candidates need to send the hardcopy of the online form to ‘State Bank of India, central recruitment and promotion department, corporate centre, third floor, Atlanta Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai (Maharashtra, INDIA), PIN-400021’. Candidates need to send the application along with these documents –

— CV with a list of publications

— ID proof

— Photocopies of education certificates, mark sheets

— Experience certificates

— Two-page write up on high-quality publication by the candidate

— Two-page write up on intended research work at SBI

— At least two letters of recommendations

— No objection certificate

— Photocopies of two best journal papers

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd