Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Last date to fill application form today

SBI PO recruitment 2022:  The preliminary examination call letters will be available for download by the first or second week of December.

Interested candidates can apply online at the official website- sbi.co.in (Representative image)

SBI PO 2022 Application process: The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process for post of probationary officers on October 12. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website- sbi.co.in

 The preliminary examination call letters will be available for download by the first or second week of December.

SBI PO 2022: Vacancy details

There are a total of 1673 including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.

At present the starting basic pay of Probationary Officers is Rs 41,960 (with four advance increments). The official will also be eligible for DA, HRA/ lease rental, CCA, medical and other allowances and perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI PO 2022 Exam dates

The examination will be conducted in three phases, the first phase will be the preliminary examinations which will be conducted between December 17 to 20. The results of the preliminary examinations will be declared by December or January 2023.

The second phase of the examination will be the online main examinations, call letters for which will be available for download by January 2023 or February 2023. The main examination which will be conducted between January 2023 to February 2023. The results of the main examinations will be declared in February 2023.

 

 

