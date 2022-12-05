scorecardresearch
SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Admit cards released; here’s how to download

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The candidates can download the admit card from the official websites — sbi.co.in or ibps.in.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The exam will be conducted on December 17 to December 20.
SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday released the admit card for SBI Probationary Officers. The call letter will be available till December 20. Candidates who applied for the post can download the hall tickets from the official websites — sbi.co.in and ibps.in.

Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their registration/ roll number and password and date of birth.

The preliminary exam will be conducted from December 17 to 20. The results will be declared by December end or January 2023.

Once the candidates are shortlisted through the prelims, they will have to appear for the online main exam, admit cards for which will be issued either by January or February 2023. Results of the main examinations will be declared in February 2023.

The prelims will be 100 questions for 100 marks comprising 30 questions for English, 35 for quantitative aptitude and 35 for reasoning ability. The exam will be objective in nature and be conducted through online mode.

The mains exam will have objective type questions for 200 marks and descriptive questions for 50 marks.

Candidates will then be shortlisted for phase 3. Those candidates will have to go through a psychometric test for personality profiling. There will also be a group exercise for 20 marks and the interview will be for 30 marks, making it a total of 50 marks.

