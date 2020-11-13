SBI PO recruitment 2020: Applications to begin for 2,000 posts, salary up to Rs 40,000

SBI PO 2020: Apply at sbi.co.in (Image by Pexels/Representational)

SBI PO recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a Diwali gift for the bank job aspirants as it released its latest job notification. The bank is hiring at the post of probationary officer (PO). The application process will begin from November 14 and will remain open till December 4. Interested can apply at the official website sbi.co.in. The SBI aims to hold the online preliminary exam on December 31, January 2, 4 and 5.

A total of 2,000 jobs will be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. To be finally hired for the post candidates will have to clear prelims, main, interview round and pre-exam training as well.

SBI PO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree to be able to apply. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31. The provision has been given as results at many institutes were pending due to pandemic.

Age: Applicant must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The age is capped at 30 years. The age will be calculated as on April 4, 2020.

SBI PO recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. The salary will be at the bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates will be eligible for DA, HRD, CCA, and other allowances.

Selected candidates will have to sign a bond of Rs 2 lakh at the time of joining. As per the bond, candidates will have to serve the bank for a minimum period of three years.

