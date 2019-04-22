SBI PO recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 2000 jobs, salary up to Rs 13 lakh

SBI PO recruitment 2019: The application process to apply for over 2000 posts advertised by the State Bank of India (SBI) is closing today at sbi.co.in. Candidates who have graduated in any field can apply for the job to recruit at the position of probation officer (PO) in the public sector bank. Candidates will be recruited across India.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the preliminary and the mains exam. The admit card for the same will be declared at the third week of May 2019. The SBI PO prelims exam will be held in July first week, 2019 and mains will be held on July 20, 2019. Selected candidates will be called for group exercise and interview in September and the final result will be out in October 2019.

SBI PO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on the link, ‘recruitment of probation officers’ in the ‘important announcement section’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’, fill details

Step 6: Login using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

SBI PO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as application fee while those belonging to SC, ST or PWD category will have to pay intimation charges of Rs 125.

SBI PO recruitment 2019: Salary

The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of Rs 8.20 lakh and the maximum of Rs 13.08 lakh depending on the place of posting and other factors, according to the official notification.

