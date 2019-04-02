SBI PO recruitment 2019: Apply for 2000 posts; check eligibility and other details

SBI PO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of probation officers through its official website, sbi.co.in. The application forms have been released and candidates can submit the same till April 22, 2019. A total of 2000 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment session, additionally, 133 posts are available for LD, VI, HI, d&e category candidates, according to official notification.

To be eligible for the job, the candidate will have to appear for online Preliminary test which will be conducted on June 8,9, 15 and 16, 2019. The result for the same is expected in the first week of July. The Main exam for selected candidates will be held on July 20, 2019. Selected candidates will then have to appear for group exercises and interview after which a final list will be released.

SBI PO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

SBI PO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on the link, ‘recruitment of probation officers’ in the ‘important announcement section’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’, fill details

Step 6: Login using registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Candidates will have to take a print-out of duly filled form deadline for which is May 7, 2019.

SBI PO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as application fee while those belonging to SC, ST or PWD category will have to pay intimation charges of Rs 125.

SBI PO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or state. Those in final year/semester can also apply but these candidates will have to submit proof of graduation by August 31, 2019.

Age: Candidates should be between the age group of 21 to 30 years as on April 1, 2019. Age relaxation up to 15 years is available for reserved category candidates.

