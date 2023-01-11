scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: List of websites to check scores

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: The exam was conducted in December 2022 for the recruitment of probationary officers in the bank. There are a total of 1673 including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies

sbi po, sbi po result 2022Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website - sbi.co.in (Representative image)

SBI PO Prelims result 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the results for SBI PO 2022 preliminary exams. Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website – sbi.co.in

Read |How Hindi-medium students struggle to crack competitive exams

The exam was conducted in December 2022 for the recruitment of probationary officers in the bank. There are a total of 1673 including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Websites to check

To check result, candidates have to visit the official website – sbi.co.in. On the homepage, click on careers section. Scroll to PO notification and click on result link.Enter login credentials and click on submit to view your result. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

The scorecards of the candidates will be released by the bank on a later date. Candidates who qualify prelims will then appear in SBI Mains exams which are scheduled to be conducted in February.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 15:14 IST
Next Story

IIM Rohtak invites applications for BBA+LLB integrated programme; check how to register, eligibility

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close