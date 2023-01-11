SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: List of websites to check scores

SBI PO Prelims result 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the results for SBI PO 2022 preliminary exams. Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website – sbi.co.in

The exam was conducted in December 2022 for the recruitment of probationary officers in the bank. There are a total of 1673 including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Websites to check

To check result, candidates have to visit the official website – sbi.co.in. On the homepage, click on careers section. Scroll to PO notification and click on result link.Enter login credentials and click on submit to view your result.

The scorecards of the candidates will be released by the bank on a later date. Candidates who qualify prelims will then appear in SBI Mains exams which are scheduled to be conducted in February.