SBI PO Prelims result 2020 released, here’s how to check

SBI PO Prelims result 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for the preliminary exam conducted to recruit for the post of probationary officer (PO). The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- sbi.co.in. The preliminary exam was held on January 4, 5, and 6.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims will have to appear for the main exam. The admit card will soon be released. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature, implying that the marks obtained in the preliminary will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in the Main examination and the interview/group activity marks will be counted. Candidates need to qualify for all three phases to be eligible.

SBI PO prelims result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘SBI PO Pre result’ link written under the SBI PO category under ‘latest notification’

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The finally selected candidates will be hired at basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. The salary will be in the bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates will be eligible for DA, HRD, CCA, and other allowances.