SBI PO Prelims result 2019 declared: How to check marks, whats next?

SBI PO result prelims 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for the preliminary exam conducted to recruit at the post of probation officer (PO). The exam was conducted on June 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam in first batch or June 8 and 9, 2019 can check their marks at the official website, sbi.co.in. A total of 2000 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment process.

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for SBI PO Mains exam which will be conducted on July 20, 2019 as per the official notification. Thereafter selected candidates will be shortlisted for the group exercises and interview round which is the final round. A final selection list of final result will be displayed at official website after all the recruitment level exams are over. Candidates selected then will be hired for the post after verifying documents.

SBI PO result prelims 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘SBI PO Pre result’ link written under the SBI PO category under ‘latest notification’

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download

SBI PO result prelims 2019: Qualifying marks

The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature, implying that the marks obtained in the preliminary will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main examination and the interview/group activity marks will be counted. Candidates need to qualify all three phases to be eligible.

SBI PO result prelims 2019: Salary

The finally selected candidates will get a total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of Rs 8.20 lakh and the maximum of Rs 13.08 lakh depending ‘on the place of posting and other factors,’ according to the official notification.

