SBI PO prelims exam analysis 2020: ‘Quant section slightly difficult in balanced exam’

SBI PO prelims exam analysis 2020: Most of the candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam held for the post of probationary officer (PO) for State Bank of India (SBI) on January 4 and 5 have found the quant section to be comparatively difficult than the rest of the exam. Most of the candidates who appeared on day 1 and 2 of the preliminary exams reviewed the paper as moderate and balanced.

The exam was of 100 marks and consisted of objective-type questions on English (30 marks), quantitative aptitude (35 marks), reasoning ability (35 marks).

Rohit Seth, candidates who appeared for the exam on January 4 reviewed the paper to be moderate with questions from the quant section to be slightly difficult. “The questions from data interpretation were slightly difficult, apart from which other sections are quite easy. The English language and reasoning sections are easy to solve.”

According to Eshita Goel in the exam held on January 4 shift, stress was given on error spotting, close test in English language, puzzle in reasoning, and data interpretation sections in quant. Apart from quantitative aptitude, all other sections are easy to answer.

Snehasis Banerjee who attempted prelims on day 2 rated the paper as moderate. According to Snehasis Banerjee, “The overall difficulty level of this quant section was moderate. The questions in data interpretation section are slightly difficult, while the reasoning and English language sections are easy,” Snehasis said.

The expert also reviewed the paper as moderate and balanced. Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said that the stress was given on topics of error spotting and RC in English language, puzzle, seating arrangement sections in reasoning, and arithmetic, data interpretation in quantitative aptitude. A total of 10 questions were asked from DI, arithmetic in quant, Abhishek said.

The prelims exam will conclude on January 6. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 2000 vacancies. The selected candidates will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 23,700 to 42,020.