SBI PO prelims admit card 2019: Know the release date and time

SBI PO prelims admit card 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the admit card for the probationary officer (PO) prelims examination by May 31. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- sbi.co.in.

The recruitment examination will be conducted on June 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2019.

Advertising

SBI PO 2019 examinations have the English Language in both parts of their examinations including the SBI PO 2019 prelims and mains.

SBI PO call letter 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, click on the PO admit card download announcement

Advertising

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the the same.

Preliminary examination pattern for SBI

The paper will consist of objective type questions. It will be an online test of 100 marks and the duration of the same will be one hour. It will consist of the following three section:

— English language: 30 questions (20 minutes)

— Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes)

— Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes)

Selection process: The examination will be held in three phases — preliminary and main. The aspirants have to first qualify the preliminary round and if they clear it, then the exam authority will conduct the main examination. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for the group exercises and interview.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.