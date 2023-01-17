SBI PO Prelims 2022 result declared at sbi.co.in; steps to check score

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) today released the SBI probationary officer (PO) result 2022 for prelims. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

To check their SBI PO Prelims result, candidates would need to key in their registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth. The exam was conducted in December 2022 for 1,673 vacancies, including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Result: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ tab.

Step 3: Then, click on the result link for probationary officer prelims exam.

Step 4: Key in your required details.

Step 5: the result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save fir future reference.

The candidates who clear this exam will now be eligible and invited for SBI PO Main exam. The authorities will soon release the SBI PO Prelims exam answer key and the admit cards for SBI PO Main exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 30, 2023.