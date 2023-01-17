scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

SBI PO Prelims 2022 result declared at sbi.co.in; steps to check score

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Result: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022, SBI result, sarkari naukriSBI PO Prelims Result 2022: The exam was conducted in December 2022 for 1,673 vacancies. (Representative image. Express photo)

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) today released the SBI probationary officer (PO) result 2022 for prelims. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

Read |SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: List of websites to check scores

To check their SBI PO Prelims result, candidates would need to key in their registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth. The exam was conducted in December 2022 for 1,673 vacancies, including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Result: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ tab.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states

Step 3: Then, click on the result link for probationary officer prelims exam.

Step 4: Key in your required details.

Step 5: the result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save fir future reference.

The candidates who clear this exam will now be eligible and invited for SBI PO Main exam. The authorities will soon release the SBI PO Prelims exam answer key and the admit cards for SBI PO Main exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 30, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 20:07 IST
Next Story

India look to finetune balance; New Zealand strive familiarisation

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close