SBI PO Prelims 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

SBI PO admit card 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of probationary officer (PO) 2021. The admit card will be available till November 27. The aplicants can download the admit card from its official website, sbi.co.in

The hall ticket is for the preliminary exam. The exam will be an objective-type test for 100 marks. This test would be of one hour duration consisting of three sections with separate timings for each section.

SBI PO Admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ tab at the top corner

Step 3: Click on the download call letter link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials, download admit card

The SBI PO Prelims exam will be held on November 20, 21 and 27. The exam will be held amid social distancing norms. Candidates will be given time slots and they will have to report as per the same. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the reporting time.

Selected candidates will be hired at basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. The salary will be in the bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates will be eligible for DA, HRD, CCA, and other allowances.