SBI PO prelims 2019: One month strategy, study schedule, mock tests

SBI PO prelims 2019: The post of probationary officer (PO) at the State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the most sought after jobs due to the stability and security it provides. This year, the national bank has advertised for over 2000 posts. To be eligible for the jobs, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam conducted on June 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2019. With less than one month left for the exam and tens of thousands of applicants, chances of those who have not started to prepare are grim.

The SBI PO recruitment has three stages, namely — preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview. On the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the mains, category wise merit list will be released. Cracking the exam is easier said than done, especially because there are over lakhs of students appearing every year and there is stiff competition, but it is a smooth sail through if aspirants follow just a few simple tips and tricks:

Study schedule

The foremost factor that should be looked into by an aspirant is a proper study schedule. This would mean segregating a particular time of the day to a particular subject and its syllabus. Prelims include questions on three sections: English, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability and each section needs proper attention.

Make sure to break up your day into three parts or any other schedule that suits you, so that each section gets adequate importance. But even if you have prepared a routine for your study, consistency should be maintained or else a half-hearted preparation will only bleak your chances of passing.

Regular mock tests

This is a tip which not most of the winners follow. Attempting regular mock test will not just help you access yourself as and when you complete a chapter, give a time to reflect upon your understanding of the subject but also will prepare your speed and confidence for the exam day. An extremely effective trick that can work here is mock tests.

One will have to answer 100 questions within 60 minutes’ time, mock tests will help you devise your own strategy around the same. You will also be able to keep a check on your strong and weak areas with regular mock tests. So make sure to take at least one mock test every two days.

Revise important topics before sleeping

Whatever you study just before you sleep or immediately after waking up stays bolted in your head for a long time and this has been proven in psychology. So make sure to study matters which one can easily forget such as formulas in quantitative aptitude, right before you hit the sack or wake up in the morning.

Stay updated with current affairs

Another important tip for cracking the SBI PO prelims is to keep yourself updated with the current affairs. You might have seen UPSC aspirants carrying the newspaper around everywhere they go. Newspapers are the easiest way to be updated with the current news. General knowledge yearbooks are available in the market and they have turned out to be really useful.

Now that you know these simple tips to prepare for the prelims, make sure to follow them diligently and enjoy the fruits of success.

— The author is content head, Madguy Labs – an online preparation platform.

