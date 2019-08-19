SBI PO Mains results 2019: Know date and time

SBI PO Mains results 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the results for the Probationary Officer (Mains exam) this week.

The SBI PO Mains 2019 was conducted on July 20 and according to the official notification, the result for the online exam will be declared on the third week of August

The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website- sbi.co.in. Those who clear the Mains will be eligible for group exercise and/or interview.

The admit card for the SBI PO main interview round will be declared in the fourth week of August as the final round is scheduled to be conducted in September.

Category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the SBI PO main examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering up to three times.

Marks secured by the candidates in the main examination (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 marks and group exercises and interview scores of the candidate (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25 marks. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of main examination and group exercises and interview. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

A total of 2,000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process for which over 9.5 lakh candidates had applied. The main exam consisted of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks – both the exam was conducted online.

