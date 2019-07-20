SBI PO Mains analysis: Difficult than last year, reasoning section most difficult

— Shivangi Srivastava

SBI PO Mains analysis: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the mains recruitment examination for the posts of probationary officer (PO) today – July 20. After the phase-I prelims, this was the much-awaited exam for all the candidates aiming to become a PO in the SBI, and here is the complete exam analysis and review of SBI PO Mains 2019.

The test was held in one slot only from 10 am to 1:30 pm. The overall level of the exam was moderate. It was less difficult as compared to the previous year. The reasoning was tough among all while English was easiest among all. SBI recruitment examinations are renowned as the trendsetter in the banking examination sector and this exam review can help you to get insights on what to expect in SBI Junior Associate Mains Exam and other banking exams lined up this year.

SBI PO Main Exam 2019 was divided into two parts – objective test and descriptive test. The objective test was of 155 marks which had four sections – data analysis and interpretation, English language, reasoning and computer, and general awareness (with special reference to banking) for a duration of three hours and each section had its allotted time limit. There were no sectional cut-off. Some questions were of one mark while some of them were of two marks. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each incorrect answer. The second was a descriptive test of 30 minutes which had a letter and essay writing collectively for 50 marks.

SBI PO Mains 2019: Section-wise analysis

Data analysis and interpretation: Thre were a total of 35 questions asked from this section. It constituted for 60 marks. As per the students’ reaction, this was of moderate to difficult level exam.

Some of the questions asked in exam –

— Data Sufficiency (Quantity, quantity and Quantity) – in the form of Venn diagram.

— DI – Percentage based (total number of population was given and how many of them are eligible for loans, how many belong from rural areas etc. )

— Tabular DI: Time and work-based (4 questions)

— Bar DI: Population and density-based (Two formulae were given: area and kilometre)

— Probability-based DI – (3-4 question)

— Number Series – 3 statement based – 2 questions (New pattern)

— Partnership based Miscellaneous question

English: This section had 35 questions for 40 marks. It was considered to be easy to moderate by most of the candidates.

Reading comprehension: As many as 4-5 small length comprehensions and one normal length comprehension were asked.

Filler: A total of five such questions were asked. In the questions, sentences were given with two blanks in each. Corresponding to each question two columns were given with three words in each column. Candidates had to chose which combination of words from the two columns will perfectly fit into the blanks to make the sentence contextually correct and meaningful.

Vocabulary-based questions: Options which can change the meaning of that sentence.

Rearrangement: Few sentences were given and you were asked to re-arrange them. But the twist was that first sentence was also jumbled. First one had to arrange that and then form a coherent paragraph.

Banking Awareness: This section was of a moderate level of difficulty. As many as 40 questions constituting of 40 marks in total were asked. Most of the questions asked in this section were based on current affairs from the happenings of February to July.

There were 8-10 questions on Budget and economic survey. Funds allotted to PSB in the Budget, the question on a committee formed by RBI and deputy head of YES Bank were asked.

— Female winner of 100 m race?

— Deposits reached in PMJDY accounts?

— Full form of NCLT

— Which insurance company has launched ‘Wings for women’?

— What is the meaning of 5th digit in IFSC code?

— Which railway has launched “Buzzing of bees”?

Reasoning: A total of 45 questions for 60 marks were asked. This section was considered to be difficult by most of the students. In the logical reasoning section, 10 – 11 questions were asked. Questions were based on statement and assumption, inference, and course of action.

A total of five questions were asked in the machine input or output section. Total steps involved were four and based on multiple logics (number based). Puzzles based on houses of city, geometry etc were asked.

Descriptive Section: This section had two questions constituting of 50 marks. It was considered to be easy by most of the candidates. In the letter-writing session, candidates had to write a letter to bank manager to block an ATM card and issue a new one and letter to a friend thanking him as he has helped in your interview process. In the essay section, candidates had to write an essay on the topics – financial literacy, e-commerce, and preventive steps taken in online banking.

— The author is an educator at Unacademy

