SBI PO Mains 2021 result announced: Here’s how to check

SBI PO Mains 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released SBI PO Mains Result 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website — sbi.co.in — to check their results. The candidates who qualify the written exam will be called in for phase III, i.e. an interview round.

SBI PO Mains 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of SBI — sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Careers link visible on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on SBI PO Mains Result 2021 link given on that page.

Step 4: A PDF file will open in a new window/tab. Save that PDF for future use and reference.

Candidates who qualify this exam will receive a call letter for the interview round in the first or second week of February. The interviews will most probably be scheduled in the second or third week of February 2022.

As per the official notice, more details about the selection process will be communicated to the selected candidates through SMS/ email separately.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2056 Probationary Officers posts with the State Bank of India. The application process for this began on October 5 and ended on October 25, 2021. Preliminary exam was conducted on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021.