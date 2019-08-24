SBI PO Main result 2019 declared: How to check marks, interview schedule

SBI PO Main result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) declared the result for the mains exam conducted to recruit at the post of probation officer (PO) at its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains 2019 was conducted on July 20 for a total of 2000 vacancies. Selected candidates will now have to appear for the third and final level of recruitment – group exercises and interview.

As per the official notification, candidates will be informed about the time and venue of their interview round via an SMS or email at the registered contact details. A PDF consisting of category-wise merit list drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the SBI PO main has been released. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering up to three times will be shortlisted for SBI PO interview round, admit card for which will be declared in the fourth week of August as the interview is scheduled to be conducted in September.

SBI PO Main result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on the link, ‘recruitment of probation officers’ in the ‘important announcement section’

Step 4: Click on ‘SBI PO Mains result (new)’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, check your roll number

The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of main examination and group exercises and interview. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category, as per the official notification.

