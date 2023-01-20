scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
SBI PO Mains 2022 admit card released; how to download

SBI PO Main Exam is scheduled to be held on January 30. The admit card download window will be available till January 30 on the official website. 

sbi po admit card releasedCandidates who qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the main exams. (File image)
SBI PO Mains 2022 admit card: The State Bank of India today released the SBI PO Main 2022 admit card. Candidates who are appearing can download their admit card from the official website — sbi.co.in. Candidates who qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the main exams. 

SBI PO Main Exam is scheduled to be held on January 30. The admit card download window will be available till January 30 on the official website. 

SBI PO Main 2022 admit card: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers tab.

Step 3: Click on the “SBI PO Main admit card” link.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth to log in and access IBPS.

Step 5: Check the admit card.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for further use.

Candidates should note that in order to appear in the main examination, it is necessary to have the admit card of the SBI Clerk Main exam. Along with the admit card, candidates will have to carry ID proof to the examination center. In this test, questions will be asked from subjects like General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude.

SBI PO Recruitment Exam is being conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the prelims exam was organized and now in the second phase, the main exam is being organized. 

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 09:48 IST
