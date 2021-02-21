SBI PO interview 2020 hall ticket released, here’s how to download

SBI PO interview hall ticket 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the hall ticket for the interview to be held for recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO). The candidates who have qualified in the main exam will now appear for the interview, the admit card will be available to download till March 7.

The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- sbi.co.in/career. The main exam result was earlier announced on February 17.

SBI PO interview 2020 hall ticket: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- sbi.co.in/career

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, click on the PO interview admit card download announcement

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same.

The selected candidates will be hired at basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. The salary will be in the bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates will be eligible for DA, HRD, CCA, and other allowances.