SBI PO final result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

SBI PO final result 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result of the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exams. The result is available at the website- sbi.co.in.

The candidates have earlier appeared in the interview held in March.

SBI PO final result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘SBI PO final result’ link written under the SBI PO category under ‘latest notification’

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download.

The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of main examination and group exercises and interview.

The selected candidates will be hired at basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. The salary will be in the bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates will be eligible for DA, HRD, CCA, and other allowances.