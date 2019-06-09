SBI PO exam analysis: Cut-off to be over 60 marks, check section-wise analysis

SBI PO exam analysis: The second day and last day of the recruitment exam for the post of probation officer (PO) at the State Bank of India (SBI) was regarded as moderately difficult by the candidates. Just like day one, today (June 9) as well, quant was considered relatively difficult as compared to other sections.

According to academic head banking, Gradeup, Vijay Jha “ The quantitative aptitude section was moderate with questions being calculative. While the English language was easy with no major changes since day one. The reading comprehension was based on savings and retirement plans. The reasoning section was between easy to moderate with the section being lengthy. Some puzzles were tricky and time-consuming.”

While after the first day of the exam the overall cut-off was expected to touch 56.75 marks, after day two the same is expected to be more than 60 marks. To be called a good attempt, as per Jha, a candidate must have got 22-28 questions from numerical ability, 23-26 from English section and 28-32 questions from reasoning ability. Overall, if a candidate has attempted 68-72 questions right in the exam, they can expect to clear the same and start preparing for the SBI PO Mains

Over 9.5 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment test for over 2000 jobs. The result of these preliminary tests is expected in the first week of July. Those who clear the Prelims will be shortlisted for the SBI PO Mains to be conducted on July 20, 2019. Selected candidates will then have to appear for group exercises and interview after which a final list will be released.

