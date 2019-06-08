SBI PO exam analysis: 9.5 lakh applied for 2000 posts, cut-off to go higher than last year

SBI PO exam analysis: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the recruitment exam for the post of probationary officer beginning today. The recruitment exam is being conducted for over 2000 vacancies for which over 9.5 lakh candidates have applied. The exam will be conducted in four shifts daily till June 8, 2019.

The exam consisted of three sections: quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and English. The overall level of the exam in the first slot was between ‘easy to moderate’ by students, however, the quant was considered among the most difficult section. The Reasoning section was moderate in difficulty level. The section was relatively easier as compared to the previous year but was lengthy. Maximum questions were asked from puzzles. There were reportedly no questions asked from inequalities.

According to academic head banking at Gradeup, Vijay Jha, “The quant section was of moderate difficulty. The section was calculative with majority question from DI and arithmetic. There were no questions from approximation, simplification, data sufficiency and comparison of quantities. Seeing the level of the exam, we expect the cut-off to be higher than last year. For general category we expect it to be higher than 56.75 this year.”

Jha informed, “English section was also of moderate level. The passage of the reading comprehension part was based on renewable sources of energy with a special focus on solar panels. Cloze test questions were based on artificial intelligence.”

For future slots students, he said, “it is advisable, to practice questions which were not asked in this slot. In reasoning section try not to get stuck on one question and attempt as many questions as possible. Also while attempting the exam, keep in mind that there are no sectional cut-offs.”

The result fo these preliminary tests is expected in the first week of July. Those who clear the Prelims will be shortlisted for the SBI PO Mains to be conducted on July 20, 2019. Selected candidates will then have to appear for group exercises and interview after which a final list will be released.

