SBI PO Prelims Result: Aspirants cry foul as result website remains inactive

SBI PO Prelims result: Almost 20 hours have passed since the State Bank of India declared the SBI PO Preliminary stage result on its official website. However, the candidates who appeared for the PO prelims exam have not been able to check their results as the website fails to load.

Several aspirants took to Twitter to complain about the issue. “ It has been 20 hrs since the #sbipo result out. I can not get it. Always showing internal server problems. Kindly solve this issue since there are only 11 days left for the mains. #sbiresult #sbi,” an aspirant tweeted.

“We are connecting with the tech team to determine the issues. There will only be some clarity after the error is detected,” an official told indianexpress.com

I am very sorry to tell you that the best bank in the country whose result came yesterday at 6:50 pm and it has been 19+ hours since that result came, but till now the students have not been able to see the result of their SBI PO pre exam.#sbiserverdown — Tejram Meena (@BankerTejram) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the bank has not yet issued any official statement on the said glitches on the result page.

“We were not aware of aspirants facing issues in downloading their results. We are looking into the matter and will try to resolve the issue shortly,” an official told indianexpress.com earlier.

“I gave SBI PO prelims exam on December 20. The results were announced yesterday evening but I am unable to see exam result because the site crashed last evening as soon as the result was announced. I have been constantly trying to download the result but to no avail. With only few days left for the mains exam, I am not able to concentrate on my study schedule due to prevailing result anxiety,” Simranjeet Kaur, a SBI PO aspirant from Delhi said.

Students are worried as the SBI PO mains is scheduled to be conducted on January 30 in which only those students who qualified for the prelims exam are allowed to appear.

SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted in December 2022 for 1,673 vacancies, including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 for the hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.