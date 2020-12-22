SBI PO admit card released for over 2000 posts: Special instructions, steps to download hall ticket

SBI PO admit card released at sbi.co.in (Image: Pixabay/Representational)

SBI PO admit card 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of probationary officer (PO) at its official website, sbi.co.in. The admit card will be available till January 6. The hall ticket is for the preliminary exam. The exam will be an objective-type test for 100 marks. This test would be of one hour duration consisting of three sections with separate timings for each section.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted. Category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the preliminary exam. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the main exam.

A total of 2000 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive and the preliminary exam is the first leg. Those who have registered for the exam can download their admit card by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ tab at the top corner

Step 3: Click on the download call letter link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials, download admit card

“The call letter should be brought with you to the examination venue along with your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and same (currently valid) photo ID in original” as per the official notice.

The exam will be held amid social distancing norms. Candidates will be given time slots and they will have to report as per the same. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the reporting time. Mapping of ‘candidate roll number and the lab number’ will not be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of entry of the candidate to the exam venue, as per instructions.

Selected candidates will be hired at basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. The salary will be in the bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates will be eligible for DA, HRD, CCA, and other allowances.

