SBI PO 2021 mains admit card released: How to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI PO mains exam 2021. The mains exam will be conducted on January 2, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims exam result was declared earlier this week. Candidates who cleared the prelims will have to appear for the main exam. Only the marks obtained in the main examination and the interview/group activity marks will be counted. Candidates need to qualify for all three phases to be eligible.

SBI PO 2021 mains admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers section

Step 3: Under latest announcements, look for Probationary officers recruitment notice

Step 4: Click on admit card link

Step 5: Enter login credentials and click on submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card

The finally selected candidates will be hired at basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. The salary will be in the bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Candidates will be eligible for DA, HRD, CCA, and other allowances.