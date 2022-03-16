SBI PO final result 2021 declared; here’s how to check 

March 16, 2022 9:32:22 am
State Bank of India has released the final result of the probationary officers (PO) recruitment exam 2021. The result has been declared after conducting all three rounds of recruitment process. Candidates who appeared in the interview can check their result at the official website – sbi.co.in
The interviews of the candidates who had successfully qualified the main stage were conducted in February 2022. These results are provisional and are subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria.
SBI PO Final result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the careers portal
Step 3: Select SBI PO exam from the latest announcement section
Step 4: Click on final result link
Step 5: In the result pdf, check your roll number
The bank has also released the marks secured by a candidate in the main examination. For this candidates have to click on the “marks secured in mains” link and enter required login credentials to access the scorecard.
