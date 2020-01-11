SBI Junior Associates recruitment for 8000 posts: How to apply, eligibility and other details

SBI Junior Associate recruitment: Apply at sbi.co.in. (Representational image) SBI Junior Associate recruitment: Apply at sbi.co.in. (Representational image)

SBI Junior Associates recruitment: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of junior associates. A total of 8000 vacancies are on offer. The hiring will be in the customer support and sales department of the bank. Interested can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in before January 26, 2020. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for six months.

Candidates can edit the application form till February 10. However, the fee payment and registration will be closed by January 26. Candidates will have to clear preliminary exam followed by main. The prelims exam will be held in February-March 2020. The Main will be held on April 19, 2020.

SBI Junior Associates recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 28 years. For SC/ST candidates the upper age is relaxed by five for OBC and PWD it si relaxed by three and 10 years. Fro PwD SC, ST and PWD OBC it is replaced by 15 and 13 years further. For widow, the upper age is relaxed by seven years. The ex-servicemen can apply until 50 years of age. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Candidates having a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply.

SBI Junior Associates recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘careers’ in the top-right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ below the ‘junior associate’ link in the ‘latest announcement’ box

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 5: Fill details and verify

Step 6: Log-in using details

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

SBI Junior Associates recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 750. SC, ST, PWD and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying any fee.

SBI Junior Associates recruitment: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be objective type. It will be for one hours and held online. For every right answer, one mark will be awarded and the 1/4th mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

SBI Junior Associates Recruitment: Salary

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs.26,000 per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

