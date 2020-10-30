SBI Junior Associates, Clerk main exam tomorrow for 8000 posts: Know these rules

SBI junior associate recruitment 2020 Main exam on October 31 (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational)

SBI junior associates, clerk Main: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the main exam for 8000 clerical posts on October 31. The admit cards were released along with the result of the preliminary exam at sbi.co.in. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card along with them to the exam hall. Since the exam is being held amid the pandemic, wearing masks and carrying hand sanitisers is also compulsory. Here is a look at all the rules that one needs to know before entering the exam hall –

Exam pattern: One of the basic steps of creating a strategy for the exam is to know the paper pattern and plan the exam attempting techniques around it. The questions in the SBI clerk main exam will be objective type, except for the general English section. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in objective tests. The marks obtained in the prelim exam (phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in the main (phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the test (main examination).

Reporting time: Candidates need to report at the exam venue at least 15 minutes before the reporting time. Because of the pandemic, candidates will have to enter in a staggered manner. Candidates will receive email and SMS at their registered mobile numbers a day prior to the exam about specifying the exact time of reporting to avoid overcrowding at the venue. In case a candidate does not receive the exact timing, they can refer to common reporting time in the call letter.

Banned items: No calculator separate or with the watch, cell phones, books, slide rulers, notebooks or written notes will be allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates will not be given any stationery items and should bring their own pen, eraser etc.

Registration: Before entering the exam hall, candidates need to get themselves registered. At the venue, candidate registration will be done through photo capture. The photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by the candidate in the application. RIS will be scanned at the examination venue. It is introduced in place of biometric thumb impressions which has been discontinued due to the Covid-19 situation to avoid circulation of infection with multiple thumb impressions.

What next?: Those who clear the exam will be called for interview and document verification rounds. Finally selected candidates will get around Rs 26,000 per month inclusive of DA, other allowances at the current rate, and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

