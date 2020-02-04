SBI junior associate training call letter released for 8000 posts: How to download, exam pattern

SBI training call letter: Download at sbi.co.in (Representational Image) SBI training call letter: Download at sbi.co.in (Representational Image)

SBI junior associate training call letter: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the admit card or call letter for the recruitment exam to be held for the post of junior associates. This admit card is only for those who had opted for training during registration. Candidates can download their admit card at the official website, sbi.co.in.

A total of 8000 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The prelims exam will be held in February-March 2020. The Main will be held on April 19, 2020. Those who clear will be appointed as junior associates.

SBI junior associate training call letter: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link under ‘latest announcement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Admit card will be available in the dashboard, download

SBI Junior Associates Recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get Rs 26,000 per month as salary

SBI junior associate training call letter: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be conducted online. The questions will be objective type in nature. Candidates will be given one hour to solve 100 questions. It will be divided in three parts – English, numerical ability, reasoning ability. For every right answer, one mark will be awarded and the 1/4th mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd